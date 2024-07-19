US condemns police brutality on protesters, calls for accountability

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 19 – The United States Embassy in Kenya has urged the government to continue taking steps to ensure accountability in the fight against corruption to promote unity, and reconciliation.

In a statement, the Embassy condemned police brutality and urged them to exercise restraint while dealing with protesters.

“As we enter the fifth week of protests throughout Kenya and surpass 50 protest-related deaths, the Embassy of the United States of America notes with profound regret the loss of life and destruction of people’s livelihoods and calls on all actors to remain peaceful and respect the rule of law,” the statement indicated.

They called for constructive participation of the public and civil society, supported by an independent and free press, to advance democracy.

The Embassy urged all actors – police and protesters alike – to repudiate violence and be held accountable for wrongdoing.

“As both of our countries strive to build stronger democracies that deliver peace and prosperity for our citizens, this is an important moment for all Kenyans to demonstrate the democratic values we share,” read the statement.

The country has witnessed a wave of protests that left many dead, others sustaining injuries, and businesses counting losses.

Initially sparked by the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, the protests escalated into violent events, resulting in loss of life and widespread destruction.

Opportunistic goons disguised as protestors have looted businesses in various towns where the protests have occurred.

President William Ruto has however extended an olive branch to the predominantly Generation Z protestors, but they have remained resolute in their demands which include accountability and good governance.

