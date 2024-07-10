Connect with us

Neil Wigan

NATIONAL NEWS

UK pledges support for Kenya’s electoral reforms after IEBC Bill assent

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The United Kingdom has pledged support for Kenya’s electoral reform after President William Ruto signed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Amendment Bill into law.

According to British high commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan, this is a great step towards election preparedness.

“We welcome the Presidential Assent to the IEBC Amendment Bill, it is a great step towards election preparations in Kenya,” Wigan stated.“ The UK remains committed to supporting Kenya’s efforts in electoral reforms.”

President William Ruto on Tuesday assented to the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) backed Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) 2024 that ushered in a new electoral law.

The Act contains among others an expanded recruitment panel that includes the electoral agency’s chairman and commissioners.

“The Assent to the IEBC Amendment Bill marks a significant step in the actualization of one of the recommendations of NADCO and the signing of this Bill paves way for the establishment of a selection panel for the appointment of IEBC Commissioners,” said Ruto.

Ruto noted that the Bill passed by Parliament based on the recommendations of the NADCO report will allow the reconstitution of the IEBC Commission to enable it carry out its key electoral functions including conducting elections and the boundaries review process.

“The IEBC remains a cornerstone of our democracy responsible for overseeing regular elections at various levels ensuring that our electoral cycle is managed transparently and administered in an impartial neutral, efficient, accurate and accountable manner,” he stated.

