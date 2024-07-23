Two Drivers Dead After Lorries Collide and Burst Into Flames on Southern Bypass

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Two drivers lost their lives after a head-on collision between two trucks on Nairobi’s Southern Bypass on Tuesday morning.

The accident, which occurred at 6:30 a.m., resulted in one of the trucks bursting into flames, adding to the horror of the incident that left three passengers with serious injuries, police said.

National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango said the accident, which occurred at 6:30 a.m., was caused by a lorry driver who lost control while driving from Kikuyu and collided head-on with an oncoming trailer.

This incident comes just 10 days after another crash left seven dead following an accident along the Garissa-Mwingi road. The incident on July 12 also resulted in several injuries.

According to a police report, the Garissa-Mwingi accident occurred at the Katumba trading center area and involved a Nairobi-bound bus with 50 passengers on board and a stationary trailer.

Police indicated that the bus driver unsuccessfully attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle and was in the process of returning to his lane when the incident occurred.

“On reaching the location of the accident, he was trying to overtake an unknown motor vehicle which did not stop after the accident and, in the process of returning to his lane to avoid a head-on collision, rammed into the near side of a motor vehicle ferrying gypsum from Garissa direction and had stalled on the road due to a mechanical breakdown,” read the report in part.

