TIFA Poll: 81pc Kenyans support Gen-Z movement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – A research study released by the Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) says 81 percent of Kenyans polled support the Gen Z-led clamour for reforms

The study which sampled 1,507 Kenyans was conducted between Tuesday and Wednesday using telephonic interviews as the data collection methodology.

83 percent of respondents between the ages of 18-34 showed support for the Gen-Z movement while those aged between 35 and above accounted for 80 percent.

The poll firm headed by Maggie Ireri found that a majority of respondents (69%) reported no involvement in either physical or online protests.

11 percent of the respondents said they protested in the streets, 5pc said they donated water, food, transport, t-shirts for the protestors.

4 percent of those polled said they participated in the various X-Space meetings while 2 per cent said they donated money for protests.

The movement enjoys massive support among respondents in Nairobi, Nyanza, Central, North Eastern and Eastern where it polled above 80 percent.

In Western and Rift Valley, support for the movement polled 79percent and 73percent respectively.

The poll shows support for the movement transcends party affiliations where 79 percent of respondents are allied to Kenya Kwanza and 61 percent are Azimio Coalition.

Initially sparked by the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, the protests have escalated into violent events, resulting in loss of life and widespread destruction.

