The deed is done, thanks President William Ruto – Makau Mutua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Azimio spokesperson Makau Mutua has welcomed the move by President William Ruto to dismiss his entire cabinet.

Mutua while taking to his social media stated that the move by the head of state was in the best interest of the country.

”The deed is done. Thanks President William Ruto,”he posted.

President William Ruto announced the sacking of all cabinet secretaries except Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, President Ruto indicated that the consultations will be “across different sectors and political formations.

Likewise, he vowed to engage in extensive consultations to set up a ‘broad-based government’ that will accelerate reforms and tame waste.

“Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” Ruto said.

The changes come after weeks of persistent criticism from Gen Z, who claimed that Cabinet Secretaries had failed and called for a government overhaul.

What began as protests against the controversial Finance Bill 2024 quickly transformed into demands for complete government reorganization, with Generation Z chanting “Ruto Must Go.” President Ruto ultimately decided not to enact the bill due to the demonstrations.

Thousands of youths participated in the protests, which escalated into violent clashes with the police, resulting in tragic consequences.

The nation witnessed the worst police brutality, with over 40 protesters killed and more than 300 injured, drawing strong national and international condemnation.

