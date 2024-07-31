Connect with us

Symptoms of mpox start off being quite vague – fatigue, aches, fever, headache, respiratory symptoms and a rash/FDA.gov

NATIONAL NEWS

Surveillance heightened after Mpox outbreak detected in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – The government has heightened surveillance at all entry ports after after the first case of Mpox was detected on an individual travelling from Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya.

The Ministry of Health said the case was reported at the Taita-Taveta one-stop border point.

The Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni says to prevent further spread of the disease the Ministry is working with the County Governments, Port Health Authorities and other relevant Government Agencies to enhance surveillance.

Patients present with skin rash, fever, headache, generalized aches and swollen lymph nodes.

