SRC freezes entire public sector salary review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – The Salaries and Remunerations Commission (SRC) has frozen salary reviews in the entire public sector.

According to the commission, this is due to emerging fiscal constraints and budget cuts emanating from the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, 2024.

“The Salaries and Remuneration Commission has deferred the implementation of the salary review for all other public officers in the financial year 2024/2025 until further notice, contingent upon the availability of funding,” SRC pointed out in a statement.

It further indicated that the decision was informed by there being no allocated budget for the implementation of the advised remuneration and benefits for all other public officers for the financial year 2024/2025, and which was to take effect in July 2024.

SRC said annual salary notch adjustments in existing salary structures will continue to be applied within budget allocation.

It said no additional funding will be provided for the implementation of the job evaluation results in the financial year 2024/2025.

The commission added that Public service institutions with Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA) that are impacted by the deferred implementation of salary review in the financial year 2024/2025, are advised to engage the respective trade unions accordingly.

