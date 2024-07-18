Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

SRC Chairperson Lyn Mengich, reacting to the decision on Friday, criticized the court’s decision emphasizing the financial burden it would impose on taxpayers/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

SRC freezes entire public sector salary review

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – The Salaries and Remunerations Commission (SRC) has frozen salary reviews in the entire public sector.

According to the commission, this is due to emerging fiscal constraints and budget cuts emanating from the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, 2024.

“The Salaries and Remuneration Commission has deferred the implementation of the salary review for all other public officers in the financial year 2024/2025 until further notice, contingent upon the availability of funding,” SRC pointed out in a statement.

It further indicated that the decision was informed by there being no allocated budget for the implementation of the advised remuneration and benefits for all other public officers for the financial year 2024/2025, and which was to take effect in July 2024.

SRC said annual salary notch adjustments in existing salary structures will continue to be applied within budget allocation.

It said no additional funding will be provided for the implementation of the job evaluation results in the financial year 2024/2025.

The commission added that Public service institutions with Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA) that are impacted by the deferred implementation of salary review in the financial year 2024/2025, are advised to engage the respective trade unions accordingly.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA Poll: 81pc Kenyans support Gen-Z movement

The study which sampled 1,507 Kenyans was conducted between Tuesday and Wednesday using telephonic interviews as the data collection methodology.

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru Police boss assures cop who shot journalist will be arrested

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 18 – Nakuru County Police Commander, Samuel Ndanyi has promised that the officer who shot and injured a journalist will be...

19 mins ago

business

Sino-Saudi ties deepening in energy sector: China Daily

Sungrow Power Supply, a Chinese photovoltaic inverter manufacturer, signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia's Algihaz Holding for an energy storage project with a capacity...

2 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Young people quitting Beijing for smaller cities: China Daily

A growing number of young workers are finding China's second- and third-tier cities increasingly attractive, due to lower living costs, improved working environments and...

2 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing halts arms control talks with Washington: China Daily

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular news conference, as recent media reports quoted United States officials as saying that...

2 hours ago
The protests that initially started as peaceful have morphed into being violent leading to loss of lives and massive destruction of property. The protests that initially started as peaceful have morphed into being violent leading to loss of lives and massive destruction of property.

Kenya

Police ban protests in Nairobi CBD amid safety concerns

Initially sparked by the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, the protests have escalated into violent events, resulting in loss of life and widespread destruction.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JSS intern teachers recruitment in limbo due to budget cuts – Macharia

The 20,000 new teachers will have to wait till October this year following the budget cuts occasioned by austerity measures

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints Mudavadi acting CS in all Ministries

According to a special Gazette Notice dated July 11, Mudavadi will take over the role of CSs in all the ministries.

18 hours ago