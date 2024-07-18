Connect with us

SRC Awards Public Workers Annual Salary Increment Despite Austerity Pledge

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18 – State employees whose salaries falls under the ‘annual salary adjustments’ category will still continue to enjoy yearly pay hikes even after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) froze pay rise for all other public officers.

However, SRC argued that subsequent increments will have to be withing budget allocation.

Unlike new pay hikes, annual salary adjustments are review automatically for State officers to match rising cost of living.

“Annual salary notch adjustments in existing salary structures, as advised by SRC, will continue to be applied within budget allocation,” SRC said in a statement.

SRC, in a statement today, announced froze salary reviews for all other public servants after the suspension of the Finance Bill 2024, which was dropped by Presidnet after weeks of protests across the country.

The Bill proposed new taxes such as on motor vehicles, diapers and on mobile money transactions and would have seen the state generate an additional Sh346 billion in revenue.

“As a consequence of the emerging fiscal constraints and budget cuts emanating from the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, 2024, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has deferred the implementation of the salary review for all other public officers in the financial year 2024/2025 until further notice, contingent upon the availability of funding,” SRC stated.

“This decision is informed by there being no allocated budget for the implementation of the advised remuneration and benefits for all other public officers for the financial year 2024/2025, and which was to take effect in July 2024,” it added.

“Further, SRC made this decision in close consultation with the National Treasury, while considering the principles outlined in Article 230(5) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, to ensure fiscal sustainability of the public compensation bill.”

