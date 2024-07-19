Split in Azimio over cabinet slots simmers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 18- Split has widened in the Azimio Coalition over the calls for a broad based government by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime with constituents parties in the coalition asserting they will not be part of the proposal.

Azimio Co-Principal Kalonzo Musyoka insisted unless a consultative meeting is held between Kenya Kwanza Alliance coalition and affiliate parties in the opposition coalition, then they will not accept calls to join the Cabinet.

Musyoka spoke on behalf of five constituents parties including Wiper Party, Narc Kenya, Jubilee Party, DAP-Kenya and PNU with Raila Odinga led ODM party missing in the discussions preceding the statement.

“Unless that new cabinet will take place after what our leader Odinga called convention not a dialogue then there can be arrangement of a government of national unity,”

“Should any of our members opt to join the proposed Kenya Kwanza-led Broad-Based Government of National Unity, we SHALL NOT be party to that decision,”he said.

The Wiper Leader averred that the Opposition Coalition joining hands with the current regime amount to betrayal of the citizens particularly Gen Z and millennials, who pushed for the changes in the current regime.

Musyoka poked holes on the move by President William Ruto to overhaul the cabinet saying its re-organization is only cosmetic arguing the public blunders by the regime will still remain.

“We SHALL NOT join for the straightforward reason that such actions are a betrayal of the ideology, values, and tenets of both our coalition party and our constituent parties. As long as the Kenya Kwanza regime remains in place, absolutely nothing will change,” he said.

