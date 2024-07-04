Spare justice, education and health sectors in budget cuts: Muthama

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 — UDA-sponsored Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) Member Johnstone Muthama has called on the Treasury to spare justice, education and health sectors from impending budget cuts following the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024.

Muthama, who served as Machakos Senator before the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) fronted him as PSC Commissioner, said planned austerity measures should not impede critical sectors.

“With the government finding itself in a precarious situation due to the economic meltdown, the much-needed budget cuts shouldn’t affect our judiciary, health, and education sectors,” he said on Thursday.

“We can delay the construction of roads and dams, but we cannot gamble with the education of our children, the health of the nation, and our justice system,” Muthama argued.

Muthama’s comments came a day after the Judiciary Service Commission halted the hiring of eleven additional Court of Appeal judges and the recruitment of other Judiciary staff citing National Treasury advice.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs JSC, said the National Treasury had advised Judiciary to cut down on expenditure by at least 15 per cent.

Koome said the Judiciary will limit its spending to essential needs.

Planned budget cuts by the National Treasury followed revelations that Kenya’s budget deficit could rise to a high of Sh1 trillion.

President William Ruto who declined to sign the contentious Finance Bill following violent protests that saw a section of demonstrators storm Parliament following its passage said the presidency would also drop the confidential budget and procurement of vehicles.

The National Assembly is yet to act on President Ruto’s memorandum sending the Bill back to the House.

