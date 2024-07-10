Sonko roots for dismissal of top Ruto advisors, corrupt CSs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has urged President William Ruto to reassess the need for key advisers accusing them of misleading him.

Sonko, in remarks on Wednesday, argued Ruto’s top policy aides failed to convey the public’s concerns accurately.

He singled out the Finance Bill 2024 which the former Governor said presidential advisors pushed, often isolating the Head of State from elected leaders with contrary opinions.

Sonko said that when he initially raised concerns about President Ruto’s advisors, he faced criticism, his accusers questioning his loyalty to the President.

“Shortly afterward, many people began to agree with me, acknowledging that Ruto’s advisors were not aiding him effectively,” Sonko noted.

Sonko also urged President Ruto to dismiss corrupt Cabinet Secretary days after he undertook to reorganise his government, suggesting a looming Cabinet shakeup.

Sonko received by then Deputy President William Ruto when he defected to UDA in 2022/DPPS

He warned that failure to address pressing issues could lead to sustained anti-government demonstrations by Gen Zs, a youth-led amorphous that successfully clamoured for the rejection of the Finance Bill.

Ruto declined to sign the Bill despite whipping lawmakers from the ruling party to pass it in Parliament, after demonstrators stormed Parliament.

He advised President Ruto to seize the opportunity to engage the youth and incorporate their ideas into his administration.

Sonko argued that the anti-Finance Bill demonstration indicated a desire for change and a voice in governance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The former Nairobi Governor who backed Ruto’s election amid a government campaign targeting allies, revealed his own frustrations with government saying none of his wingmen secured government appointments despite proises.

“We have not received any of the promised positions, including one Cabinet Secretary, three Principal Secretaries, one ambassadorial seat, and six parastatal roles,” he said.

About The Author