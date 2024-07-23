Sonko proposes special KCSE exams for Junior Starlets in FIFA U-17 contest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has urged the government to consider a special national examination for Kenya’s Junior Starlets, who are set to attend the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Indonesia.

Speaking on Tuesday morning as he announced his sponsorship of 50 cheerleaders to support the U-17 women’s team, Sonko highlighted that the issue of the national examination schedule during the World Cup has not been addressed.

“I am a football fan, and I am pleased that our daughters have made us proud. However, if we don’t support them in this historic moment, we may not have another chance to do so,” Sonko said.

Sonko emphasized that the lack of a tentative Sports Cabinet Secretary and the silence from the football federation on the matter could disrupt the young girls’ examination timetable. Some players have already expressed concerns that without prior arrangements to reschedule the examinations, they might have to defer their exams to next year.

“This is a historic opportunity for our country, and I would not want to miss it. If the government doesn’t offer guidance, I am not willing to miss the World Cup—it can’t be rescheduled,” said Marion Serenge, a Junior Starlet striker.

As the team prepares for the World Cup, the focus will shift to intensive training and preparation. The players are aware of the tough competition they will face but remain confident in their abilities.

Competing at such a high level will undoubtedly contribute to their growth and development as athletes.

