Sifuna Lauds President Ruto’s Decision to Dissolve Cabinet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 11 –Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has lauded President William Ruto’s decision to dissolve the Cabinet, calling it a decisive move to propel the country forward.

In a post on X, Sifuna joined other leaders in welcoming the decision, which aims to quell the Gen Z-led unrest in the country. “Sacking all the Cabinet Secretaries is a solid start,” Sifuna stated, following Ruto’s shocking announcement.

President Ruto, in announcing the changes on Thursday, said that only Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who now oversees the Foreign Affairs docket, will remain.

“Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said, and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” Ruto declared, adding, “but my Deputy is not affected.”

Azimio spokesperson Prof. Makau Mutua also expressed support for the decision, describing it as being in the best interest of the country. “The deed is done. Thanks, President William Ruto,” he posted on X.

The changes come after weeks of persistent criticism from Gen Z, who argued that the Cabinet Secretaries had failed and called for a comprehensive government overhaul. What initially began as a rejection of the controversial Finance Bill 2024 quickly escalated into demands for a total government overhaul, with Gen Z youth now chanting “Ruto Must Go.”

The protests, which saw tens of thousands of youths take to the streets, resulted in violent clashes with police forces, leading to tragic outcomes. More than 40 protesters were killed, and over 300 others were injured in the worst police brutality seen in the country, sparking widespread condemnation both locally and internationally.

In response to the unrest, President Ruto announced a six-day multi-sectoral convention set to kick off on Monday. The forum aims to bring together religious institutions, civil society, professional organizations, political parties, and other stakeholders.

However, this initiative has sparked further outrage from the Gen Z youth, who accuse “old men” of hijacking their movement for change to benefit themselves. They have particularly singled out Azimio leader Raila Odinga, who has historically signed deals with various governments since the regimes of the late President Daniel Arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki, and the former government of Uhuru Kenyatta.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author