Shenzhen to offer affordable self-driving minibus rides: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Jul 17 — The commercial application of self-driving technology is gaining momentum in China, with Shenzhen, a metropolis in Guangdong province, preparing to launch a fleet of 20 autonomous minibuses this year in Qianhai, a significant step that experts said will bolster the use of such vehicles for public transportation.

They said that China has taken the lead in the development and commercialization of self-driving technology, while calling for increased efforts to strengthen the construction of 5G-enabled intelligent transportation infrastructure and ensure the safety and stability of autonomous vehicles under complex scenarios.

Their comments came after Shenzhen Bus Group announced that four routes for self-driving minibuses will open to the public by the end of this month.

The routes, which will cover subway stations, shopping areas, residential compounds, central business districts, industrial parks, and cultural and tourism attractions, mark the first of their kind in Shenzhen operated by a public transportation company.

Online reservations can be made to experience self-driving minibuses free of charge during the trial phase, while the ticket fare will be 1 yuan ($0.14) per person once formal operations begin.

The nine-seater minibuses are equipped with high-definition cameras and advanced lidar sensors, which allow them to identify with precision surrounding vehicles, pedestrians, traffic lights and changes in road conditions, according to the company.

In accordance with Shenzhen’s regulations on the management of intelligent connected vehicles, a safety supervisor will be present onboard each minibus and will take control of the vehicle in case of an emergency.

Shenzhen Bus Group is not the only company in China introducing self-driving technology to public transportation.

Jinan Public Transport Group in Shandong province is planning to roll out four autonomous minibuses, which will be tested on public roads in designated areas. After completing 240 hours, or 1,000 kilometers, of autonomous driving tests, these vehicles will be able to apply for self-driving demonstration application permits.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lyu Jinghong, an intelligent mobility analyst at research agency BloombergNEF, said the operational routes of self-driving minibuses are fixed and simpler than those of robotaxis, and their design speed is also lower, which will decrease the probability of accidents and promote their large-scale commercial use in public transportation.

Continuous testing of autonomous vehicles on public roads, relaxing regulations and reducing manufacturing costs will help speed up the deployment of self-driving technology, which is crucial to achieving commercialization targets, Lyu added.

Chinese authorities have released a slew of supportive policies to facilitate commercial trials of self-driving vehicles and build an intelligent transportation system.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, together with four other government departments, selected 20 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and Shenzhen, as participants in a pilot program for the application of “vehicle-road-cloud integration”.

The program aims to link intelligent vehicles with roadside perception and cloud-based control, paving the way for enhanced safety and efficiency in self-driving technology.

Beijing recently announced its plan to support the use of autonomous vehicles for urban public transportation including by electric bus operators and ride-hailing and car rental services.

Shanghai will start using autonomous vehicles for ride-hailing services on designated roads in its Pudong New Area as early as next week, offering free rides to local residents throughout the trial period. The city granted demonstration application permits to four companies this month.

Zhang Xiang, an auto sector researcher at North China University of Technology, said the commercial operation of self-driving vehicles will promote the evolution of innovative technologies and help enterprises explore viable business models, thereby allowing autonomous technology to create more value.

More efforts are needed to accelerate the building of an intelligent transportation system, including the 5G-enabled vehicle-to-everything technology, which allows a vehicle to share real-time information with other vehicles, pedestrians and roadway infrastructure such as traffic lights to improve efficiency, Zhang added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Global consulting agency McKinsey & Co has predicted that China will become the world’s largest market for self-driving vehicles, with revenue from such vehicles and mobility services exceeding $500 billion by 2030.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author