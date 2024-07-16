SGR trains set for premium class following arrival of coaches in Mombasa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) is gearing to launch Premium Class service on the Madaraka Express trains following the arrival of four luxury coaches at the port of Mombasa on Monday.

KRC confirmed the arrival of the new coaches alongside four first-class, ten economy coaches, a dining car and a power car, promising enhanced service on the Standard Guage Railway (SGR) trains between the port city and Nairobi.

“The much-awaited Premium Class Coaches are here,” the Corporation stated explaining the coaches will offer fully reclining convertible seats for passenger comfort.

KRC added the configuration on Premium Class will allow passengers to face the direction of their choice while travelling.

The planned introduction of Premium Class comes months after KRC implemented an upward adjustment of its fairs raising the cost of an economy seat between Nairobi and Mombasa from Sh1,000 to Sh500.

Under the new tariff, KRC increased the cost of a first-class seat from Sh3,000 to Sh4,500.

The Corporation cited operational reasons singling out a hike in fuel prices.

