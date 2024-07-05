Connect with us

April 9, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Send me the pictures and videos of ‘killer’ cop; I will deal with him: Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that action will be taken against rogue cops accused of shooting protesters during the recent anti-Finance Bill protests once investigations are complete.

President Ruto made the pledge on Friday while responding to concerns raised by Kenyans on X, who decried the heavy-handedness by security agents during the demonstrations and called for accountability.

They singled out a police officer allegedly linked to the shooting of Rex Kanyike Masai; a 29-year-old man shot dead during anti-Finance Bill protests on June 24.

Kenyans complained to the President that the officer in question had yet to be brought to justice.

“On the matter of this rogue police officer that you say is roaming, that is something that I would want to get exact details of who this is, and I can tell you that we will apprehend him and deal with him in accordance with the law,” Ruto said.

“Please forward the pictures and videos to me, to Hussein Mohamed, my spokesman here, and also, I would appreciate it if you can send it to my inbox or the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).”

The President further promised Kenyans that his administration would not condone any form of police brutality or extrajudicial killings, stating that every officer found culpable would be brought to book.

The President’s promise comes a day after the Cabinet commended security officers, pointing out that “they on the whole acted professionally in very difficult circumstances” and lauded them for doing a “good job of protecting the country from anarchists.”

On June 30, President William Ruto addressed the ongoing protests against the Finance Bill 2024, defending his administration against accusations of excessive police brutality and expressing a willingness to engage in dialogue with Generation Z protesters.

During a joint media interview, President Ruto stated, “I have no blood on my hands,” responding to questions about the conduct of his administration during the protests that resulted in more than 20 deaths. He emphasized that any loss of life is a grave concern. “Any life that is lost is something that must bother everybody, including myself,” he said.

While human rights organizations have reported that the death toll stands at over 40, President Ruto contested this figure, saying only 25 people died.

