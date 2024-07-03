Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sifuna said the pay hike was ill-timed.
Sifuna said the pay hike was ill-timed.
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Capital FM studios located at Two Rivers Mall. Photo credit: Sharon Resian

Kenya

Senator Sifuna rejects SRC salary hike for MPs

Under the new adjustments, all 349 Members of Parliament will see their salaries rise from Sh725,502 to Sh739,600, marking an increase of Sh14,098.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 3 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has rejected a salary increase proposed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

In a recent circular published in the Kenya Gazette, the SRC announced salary raises for various State Officers, including Members of Parliament, Governors, Cabinet Secretaries, and Principal Secretaries.

However, Sifuna took to X on Wednesday to express his disinterest in the salary hike.

Under the new adjustments, all 349 Members of Parliament will see their salaries rise from Sh725,502 to Sh739,600, marking an increase of Sh14,098.

“I didn’t ask for it. I don’t need it. It’s still money, in a country where many have no income,” he said.

The government has since implemented the new salary scale starting July 1, 2024, a move Senator Sifuna criticized as poorly timed amid public calls for urgent austerity measures.

“I will not fight for 14k extra when the whole country says we need to lessen taxpayer burden. I don’t want this 14k. Ikae,” he said.

Despite President William Ruto’s push for austerity measures and his recognition that the current Sh1 trillion recurrent expenditure hampers economic growth, the recommended pay hikes by the SRC suggest little change is imminent.

The pay hikes have sparked anger among Kenyans, particularly the youth, who have taken to the streets and social media to protest the government’s mishandling of the economy, initially triggered by the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The SRC recommendation surprised many, especially since they have been advocating for wage bill control, citing its inconsistency with revenue collected.

In April, the SRC hosted a three-day and third national wage bill conference, that sought the government’s pledge to achieve a wage bill-to-revenue ratio of no more than 35% by 2028.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gideon Moi condemns looting, vandalism of property during anti-govt protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3 – Kenya African National Union (KANU) chairman, Gideon Moi has condemned the act of looting and vandalism of properties citing...

17 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI asks businesses affected by protests to volunteer footage on perpetrators

The agency acknowledged that criminals have been infiltrating the peaceful protests with the aim of looting properties.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Kindiki warns against more protests on Thursday, Sunday as death toll rises to 41

This follows widespread vandalism and looting during Tuesday's protests that erupted in major cities, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Kisumu leaving at least 2...

15 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki vows action on anarchy planners after protests turned violent

Protests erupted in major cities including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Kisumu Tuesday, leaving dozens dead and widespread vandalism and looting of businesses.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM endorses Gen Z protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2-The Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s Central Committee has endorsed the youth-led protest saying the fall of the Finance...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM to recall 6 MPs who voted in support of Finance Bill 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2-The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Central Committee sanctions recall processes for six lawmakers for backing Finance Bill 2024 which was withdrawn...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Child welfare organisations team up to reduce Sexual Exploitation and Abuse

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Several Organizations including the Department of Child Services (DCS) have teamed up to find ways to help reduce Online...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tear gas fired at anti-government protesters in Kenya

Kenyan police have fired tear gas in the capital, Nairobi, to disperse anti-government protests. In the city centre many businesses have remained closed. Demonstrators...

20 hours ago
Advertisement