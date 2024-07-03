Connect with us

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot

Kenya

Senator Cheruiyot urges SRC to cut public wage bill amid pay hike controversy

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 3 – Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has urged the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to propose strategies for slashing the public wage bill to curb government spending.

Following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024, Senator Cheruiyot emphasized the importance of SRC’s input as the government explores alternative revenue sources.

“SRC has to speak to the country and tell us how we can reduce our public expenditure on wages and salaries from 46 percent to 35 percent even if it means taking a pay cut,” Cheruiyot said.

Senator Cheruiyot’s remarks in the Senate on Wednesday followed the SRC’s recommendation to hike salaries for State Officers, including Members of Parliament.

Under the new changes, all 349 MPs will see their salaries increase from Sh725,502 to Sh739,600, a rise of Sh14,098.

Senator Cheruiyot urged the SRC to clarify the salary hikes, arguing that it would be unwise for State Officials to accept the pay increase.

“If it means taking a pay cut, we as members of parliament have been told that we will never do it. We don’t have an option, we must do it,” he said.

Despite President William Ruto’s push for austerity measures and his recognition that the current Sh1 trillion recurrent expenditure hampers economic growth, the recommended pay hikes by the SRC suggest little change is imminent.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

