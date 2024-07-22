Senate Oversight Fund withdrawal intensify war between Senate and National Assembly

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 – The rivalry between the Senate and National Assembly is simmering with the latter now pushing for the withdrawal of the Sh500 million Senate Oversight Fund as part of the austerity measures by the government.

Members of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee are now calling for the abolishment of the fund saying its duplication of functions and the monies ought to be allocated elsewhere.

Majority of the MPs castigated the Senators who they accused of pouring cold water on the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Ol Joro Orok MP Michael Muchira questioned why the fund was being operationalized with no regulation in place adding that the issue was actively in court hence it should either be disbanded or shelved.

He stated that the 47 senators ought not to be allocated the oversight fund saying the mandate of the Senators is to oversight all counties and not their respective counties which can be effectively managed in the committees or plenary.

“We can’t allow administration of these fund without regulations. We have committees which are budgeted and if Senators are doing their role on that front then allocating the oversight fund is duplication,” Muchira said.

“This oversight fund is something that we should cut and as member of this committee I will not support and if this committee allows it then I will issue dissenting report,” he added.

Embakasi Central MP Mejjadonk Benjamin stressed that the Sh500 million fund should be redirected to people’s driven project and sectors insisting the mileage and domestic travel allowance is sufficient for Senators to conduct their oversight mandate.

“The Senate Oversight Fund should be removed because they have their county offices with staff fully paid by PSC.They also get mileages to counties and domestic allowance travel to other counties.I propose during these hard times,we redirect the money to people’s project,”he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda poked holes on the Senate Oversight Fund claiming its hasn’t borne any fruits for the common mwananchi alleging its being used for political expediency by Senators.

“As MPs we cant see what the oversight fund is doing?Its look like its money you use to call for Barazas and political expediency.We cant see what the money does but NG-CDF we can see what it does,” said MP Lesuuda.

Nyeri Women Representative Rahab Mukami insisted that time was opportune to withdraw the Senate Oversight Fund over duplication of function with the current high austerity measures being implemented by the government.

“As National Assembly I feel like we are receiving a raw deal because we are seeing a lot of duplication.One senator has three committees while as an MP I have only one committee,”

“I see them always in Mombasa while as Budgets Committee we are always here.This is the right time to deal with this,”Mukami said.

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi differed with majority of his colleagues saying Members of the National Assembly ought not to settle political differences with budgetary issues saying it would be unfair.

“This Senate Oversight Fund is very little money lets stops the idea for bashing the Senate for things that don’t make senses. Its Senators doing politics us and therefore its upon us to do politics. We should not deny them resources,” he said.

Parliamentary Service Commission Secretary Jeremiah Nyegenye who doubles as Clerk of the Senate said it would be unfortunate for National Assembly vs Senate approach when its comes to budgeting.

The Clerk of the Senate elaborated that the PSC defend the budget on a joint approach hence the assertions by MPs are ill-fated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Senate doesn’t appear before you, it’s the PSC that appears before you. The Senate becomes shorthanded to present themselves here. We come as a commission to represent Parliament.”

National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge urged MPs to focus on budget cuts as a bicarmel house instead of fighting each other by pushing for the withdrawal of the fund

“The Senate Oversight Fund is one year old, it’s a toddler which is trying to walk, it’s not time to push the other house because of the anger of the moment. If you start fighting as house, we will all lose.Dont allow anger rest on your laps,” he pleaded MPs.

About The Author