Section of X users to hold parallel engagement from that of President Ruto

President Ruto briefly joined the space forum among thousands of participants.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – A section of Kenyans on X have vowed to boycott President William Ruto’s X Space, slated to start at 2 pm, and instead hold a parallel space to counter the conversation.

The President’s X Space mostly targets the Gen Z demographic, who have staged anti-government protests over the last three weeks.

The rival space will run concurrently with the President’s event.

Opponents of the President’s Space argue that he already understands their demands, which include disbanding the cabinet, taking action against corruption, and implementing austerity measures.

They urged the President to focus on addressing these issues rather than engaging in more discussions.

“We shall not allow to be owned. We shall be having a parallel space during this time,” said Kimuzi, a popular X user who will host the parallel Space alongside Osama Otero.

Five days ago, President Ruto indicated his readiness to engage in dialogue with Generation Z, who have been actively protesting against his administration’s tax policies and governance issues.

In a televised joint media interview on Sunday, Ruto expressed his willingness to converse with the youth on their preferred platforms, including X Space, to work towards improving Kenya.

The youth have been organizing nationwide protests for two weeks over the Finance Bill 2024, which Ruto ultimately withdrew in response to mounting pressure.

“I’m ready to engage with them to understand their issues,” he said.

When asked about the perceived disconnect between the youth and the government, President Ruto affirmed his awareness of their challenges and pledged to address their concerns comprehensively.

 “I have young people in the house, and I know some of their concerns,” he said.

The X Space platform has recently seen heightened activity, with youth using it to voice their concerns, which they want President Ruto to address.

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

