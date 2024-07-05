Sakaja okays Uhuru Park concert for budget protest victims but after DCI probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 5- Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has confirmed that the concert in honour of protesters who died during the anti-Finance Bill protests will proceed as planned on Sunday at Uhuru Park.

Sakaja said the concert would go ahead once the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) completes investigations, as the park is currently an active crime scene due to recent vandalism.

Sakaja emphasized the significance of the concert, stating it serves a noble purpose in light of the events that inspired it. He acknowledged that Uhuru Park, despite being a crime scene following vandalism, including the destruction of a mobile studio for artists and children from sub-counties, remains a public space.

“Uhuru Park belongs to Kenyans and Nairobians; it doesn’t belong to me. I am just a steward over that resource. I know it is currently an active crime scene, but I hope the DCI will conclude its work promptly,” Sakaja said, committing to attend the event.

The Governor also announced the waiver of fees for the injured and deceased across county hospitals and mortuaries, acknowledging the right to expression.

Activist Boniface Mwangi had announced plans for the memorial concert on his official X account, stating, “On Sunday, artists have organized a memorial concert at Uhuru Park honouring the Kenyans who were killed during the protests. All relevant government bodies have been notified.”

The recent protests across the country resulted in at least 40 deaths and property damage of unknown value. Kenyan youths have been actively engaging on X-Spaces, issuing demands to the President, including the dismissal of his entire Cabinet. What began as peaceful protests escalated when criminals infiltrated the demonstrations, leading to public terror and business looting.

President William Ruto will engage in a conversation on X Space with Kenyans, particularly targeting Gen Z youths who led protests against the Finance Bill 2024, on Friday from 2-5 pm.

“All Kenyans are welcome to contribute to this dialogue as part of our collective effort to foster national renewal and create a better Kenya for all,” stated a dispatch from the Cabinet Office, Executive Office of the President.

The youth are demanding significant changes in the government, including the dismissal of Cabinet Secretaries accused of corruption and misuse of public funds.

