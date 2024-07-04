Sakaja invites Senate to probe Sh15bn debt by defunct NMS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has asked the Senate Committee on Finance and Budget to summon the leadership of the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to account for Sh15 billion in pending bills.

During his appearance before the committee on Thursday, Governor Sakaja suggested that the national government’s executive office is best suited to comment on the bills.

The Committee gave Governor Sakaja 14 days to provide a written report on NMS’s pending bills and projects worth Sh15.4 billion.

Senators expressed concerns about the concentration of NMS tenders among a few companies.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna described the tenders as potentially criminal, suggesting that 14 companies should be investigated for possibly siphoning money through dubious bills.

Committee Chairperson Ali Roba asked Governor Sakaja to provide documentation on NMS transactions to clarify whether the companies performed any work and if they should be paid.

Governor Sakaja invited the Auditor General’s office to audit NMS and the services rendered.

Senators also requested more information on pending projects and bills and might summon the Executive Office of the President, under which NMS operated, for further explanations.

About The Author