Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja assents to Sh43.6bn budget for the 2024/2025 Financial Year

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has signed into law the Sh43.6 billion budget for the 2024/2025 Financial Year.

In a significant move, the county government announced that there will be no increase in fees and charges for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Instead, the county will focus on enhancing revenue collection by ensuring businesses comply with licensing requirements.

The decision aims to alleviate financial pressure on residents while still funding critical development projects.

Finance County Executive Charles Kerich revealed several key proposals to drive the county’s growth and improve service delivery.

One of the main highlights of the proposal is the introduction of boroughs to decentralize services, making them more accessible to residents.

A budget of Sh287 million has been allocated for the completion of borough, sub-county, and ward offices.

“This initiative is expected to streamline administration and improve the efficiency of public services across the county.” Kerich said.

In a bid to enhance healthcare services, the county has set aside Sh200 million for non-pharmaceuticals and a substantial Sh1 billion for the construction, equipping, and rehabilitation of health facilities. These funds aim to improve healthcare access and quality for Nairobi’s residents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Further, With an emphasis on infrastructure development, Sh1.95 billion has been allocated to ward-based projects.

These projects will focus on upgrading local infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, and public facilities, to improve living conditions across Nairobi.

The county has further allocated Sh800 million for a feeding program in public primary schools and Early Childhood Development (ECD) centers.

“This initiative is expected to benefit approximately 310,000 children, ensuring they receive nutritious meals and can focus on their studies.” Kerich proposed.

To support local businesses and improve public spaces, Sh838 million has been earmarked for the construction and rehabilitation of markets.

Additional funds will be used for tree planting, beautification projects, and the completion of parks and other public amenities, enhancing the county’s aesthetic appeal and environmental health.

Sakaja has also allocated Sh120 million for the construction of fire stations in Kangemi, Jamhuri, and Gikomba.

This investment aims to enhance the county’s capacity to respond to fire emergencies and ensure public safety.

The county treasury projects an income of Sh20.6 billion from internal sources and Sh22.5 billion from external sources to meet these ambitious targets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The County projects to collect 20B shillings with no additional charged and fees proposed.

While national transfers from the National Government is about to Sh22.6 billion
As Nairobi continues to grow, these initiatives are expected to play a vital role in shaping a prosperous and sustainable future for the city.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

State Seeks Public Input On Plans To Increase Fuel Levy By Sh7

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8 – The Ministry of Roads and Transport is seeking public views before increasing the fuel levy by Sh7 to Sh25...

40 mins ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders govt to pay family of Pakistani journalist slain by police Sh10mn compensation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The High Court has ordered the government to pay the family of Arshad Sharif, the Pakistani journalist killed in...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Man accused of disclosing personal data without authority wants media barred from case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – A man who is accused of disclosing Personal data to a third party has asked the court to bar...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI investigating sale of gun that allegedly killed Tom Mboya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is probing the sale of a gun that allegedly killed former Cabinet Minister...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila, Mudavadi seek EAC ministers’ backing for AU Commission post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has presented his candidacy for the African Union Commission chairmanship bid during the East African...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi in Zanzibar for EAC summit on regional security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is among leaders from 8 East African Community (EAC) countries who are in Zanzibar...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Employees Meals Above Sh48,000 Taxable, KRA Clarifies

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has clarified that if an employer provides meals valued above Sh48,000 annually to an...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Accused of witchcraft then murdered for land

BBC Africa Eye investigates a shocking spate of elderly people accused of witchcraft then murdered along Kenya’s Kilifi coast, and discovers the true motives...

5 hours ago
Advertisement