Africa

Rwandans in Kenya celebrate the 30th Liberation Day

Rwanda’s Liberation Day is celebrated annually on 4th of July but Rwandan missions abroad mark the day on varying dates.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 — Rwandans living in Kenya on Saturday, celebrated the 30th Liberation Day anniversary.

The event brought together more than 800 people including members of the diplomatic corps in Nairobi, friends of Rwanda, and members of the Rwandan community in Kenya.

The event symbolises a historical day when the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) and the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) led by President Paul Kagame liberated the country and put an end to the genocide against the Tutsi that lasted 100 days and claimed a million innocent lives.

Addressing the gathering, High Commissioner Martin Ngoga stressed that the day signifies Rwanda’s transition from an oppressive and discriminatory regime that oppressed its citizens, forced thousands of Rwandans to flee to exile, and perpetrated one of the harshest genocides in human history.

“Liberation Day represents the beginning of freedom from oppression and the rebirth of a nation. It also provides an opportunity for Rwandans to reflect on how far we have come as a nation and to share Rwanda’s liberation story, the journey of unity and reconciliation, and the country’s ongoing renewal and vision for a brighter future,” he added.

Rwanda High Commissioner Martin Ngoga/RwandaInKenya

The High Commissioner also thanked the government of Kenya for being a major partner in the country’s reconstruction and development journey.

“I would like to thank the Kenyan government and the people of Kenya for the strong bonds of friendship and the unwavering support that has enabled robust trade and investments, and the people to people ties that have continued to grow stronger over the years,” he said.

Ambassador Josphat Maikara, the Deputy Director-General Americas and the Caribbean Directorate at the State Department for Foreign Affairs, who was representing the government of Kenya at the event hailed Rwanda’s remarkable transformation over the last 30 years.

“Rwanda has faced adversity with courage, healed wounds with compassion, and rebuilt a nation with determination,” he said, adding “Presently, Rwanda stands as a beacon of hope and resilience – a testament to what can be achieved when a nation chooses unity over division, peace over conflict, and progress over stagnation.”

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to continue “working closely with the government of Rwanda to champion the cause of the continent and further strengthen the historical bonds of friendship” between the two countries.

