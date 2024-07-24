Ruto to name AG nominee after reassigning Miano to Tourism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — President William Ruto has promised to name a new nominee for Attorney General “shortly” after reassigning his initial nominee Rebecca Miano to the Tourism docket.

Previously, Ruto had nominated Miano for the AG position in his first announcement, but her name was missing in Tuesday’s communication to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Ruto named the immediate former AG Justin Muturi who held position since September 2022 after the Kenya Kwanza Administration’s ascension to power as the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service.

If okayed by Parliament, Muturi will take over form Moses Kuria who was kicked out of the position after Ruto dismissed his entire cabinet and the AG following weeks of sustained protests that forced Ruto to drop the proposed Finance Bill 2024.

EAC Affairs CS unnamed

In the announcement made Wednesday former Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen made a comeback as Cabinet nominee for Sports while his counterpart in the Tourism docket Alfred Mutua was nominated to the Labour Ministry.

The President has yet to name the Cabinet nominee for the East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) and Regional Development.

Commenting on the new nominees Ruto said he nominated the proposed Cabinet following consultations with “a broad spectrum of stakeholders from all sectors, levels and regions in order to constitute a broad-based government”.

“In line with this undertaking, I will be forwarding additional names to Parliament for vetting prior to appointment based on the understanding of the Cabinet’s essential role in driving the transformational agenda that makes Kenya a better, more just and more prosperous nation for all,” Ruto said.

Once constituted, the president said the new Cabinet will steward the country’s transformation agenda in providing effective and efficient public services, expanding opportunities for employment and wealth creation, and improve living standards of Kenyans.

“Our collective ambition is to turbocharge the performance of our economy to achieve our universal health coverage, which ensures that no one is left behind or impoverished on account of healthcare costs, offers an equitably funded education system which looks out for learners from vulnerable backgrounds and ensures that Kenyans from all walks of life live in safe and dignified housing, through our affordable housing programme,” he said.

