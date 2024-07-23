Connect with us

In the changes, Ruto swapped Defence nominee Aden Duale with Environment's Soipan Tuya marking a sudden change from his announcement on Friday, July 19/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto stirs House debate after surprise Duale, Tuya swap

Ruto swapped Defence nominee Aden Duale with Environment’s Soipan Tuya marking a sudden change from his announcement on Friday, July 19.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — President William Ruto has sparked fresh debate on the composition of his Cabinet after presenting a surprise swap for two nominees in a memorandum to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Ruto’s transmittal also had his nominee for Attorney General Rebecca Miano missing. Miano served as Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary before Ruto’s move to disolve his Cabinet.

In his memorandum, the President forwarded ten names and not eleven that he had unveiled as part of a partial list of Cabinet.

“The committee to which such nominations is referred shall consider the matter and table a report in the House within 28 days. It is, therefore, imperative that the committee commences the process of the consideration of the nominees,” Speaker Wetangula said.

The committee on appointments is expected to immediately notify the nominees and the general public, commence the necessary approval hearings, and table its report in the House for consideration.

Public confidence

Seme MP James Nyikal questioned the Cabinet changes made on the floor of the house saying the public will lose confidence in the vetting process.

“What the President announced is definitely different from what you (Speaker) have read to us. At that point alone, the public will not really have confidence in what we are doing. Unless the President probably came and made the changes,” he said.

Speaker Wetangula however insisted on the authenticity of the President’s communique.

“The President has the right to change his mind at anytime, what is critical is the record that comes before this House in form of a memorandum,” he responded.

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed who bitterly contested the changes vowed a thorough vetting process in an apparent reference to Tuya’s selection to replace Duale.

“This time and this period in Parliament, I want to tell members that vetting of these CSs is not going to be business as usual,” he stated.

“This time, if somebody is not suitable, if somebody is not capable, if somebody does not have the capacity, we are going to throw them out,” the Suna East lawmaker charged.

He said retained Cabinet Secretaries will have to explain their net worth.

“We must do justice to Kenyans and we must do our work properly this time. I participated in the vetting of the last CSs, we know what people told us in that vetting and we know people who have come back. If the records of your net worth [is] not balancing, just know we will throw you out,” said Mohammed.

‘Threats’

Tiaty MP Kassait Kamket scoffed at the Suna East lawmaker’s “threats” saying Cabinet nominees are not angels.

“While the bar must be raised high for anyone appointed to Cabinet or any other public position, we do not also expect that the President is going to appoint angels into his cabinet. In as much as Hon. Junet is here threatening those nominees, even he must come to equity with clean hands,” Kamket said.

President Ruto announced the first batch of the Cabinet promising additional appointments as he seeks to form a “broad-based government” set to include opposition figures.

The law allows the President to nominate up to 22 ministers, with a minimum of 14.

Given the reduced government resources after the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024, there’s speculation that the new Cabinet could feature at least 15 members.

The re-organization of the Cabinet followed President Ruto’s July 11, decision to dissolve the previous Cabinet in response to anti-government protests and Gen Z demands for accountability and improved governance.

