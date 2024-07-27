Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto/FILE

Africa

Ruto sends Abiy solidarity message in wake of devastating landslide

He assured Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Kenya’s support.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 27– President William Ruto has extended condolences to the people of Ethiopia for the loss of lives in the Gozdi Kebele landslide.

He assured Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Kenya’s support.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families,” Ruto said in a note on Saturday.

President Ruto commended the local authorities, the Ethiopian Red Cross and the entire Government machinery for tireless efforts in search and rescue operations.

“Their bravery and dedication are crucial in these challenging times,” he said.

The landslides that occurred on Monday, July 23, had claimed the lives of more than 257 people and affected over 15,000 people as of Saturday.

Ethiopian Authorities said heavy rains on July 22 in a remote region of the Gofa zone,south-west of Ethiopia, triggred the landslide.

Asecond wave buried people who had gathered to help.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Thursday that the number of deaths could double.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The death toll [is] expected to rise to up to 500 people as per information received from local authorities,” UNOCHA said.

Following the tragic loss, the Ethiopian parliament declared a three-day national mourning period starting Saturday, July 27, 2024, in response to a devastating landslide.

Ethiopia will fly the national flag at half-mast across the country, on Ethiopian ships, and at embassies and consulates worldwide.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto commits to deliver on resolution of graft cases in 6 months

The President said the Executive will work together with the criminal justice system to ensure corruption cases are resolved within six months.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Archbishop Muheria urges MPs shine spotlight on integrity of Cabinet nominees

Archbishop Muheria said the reason why the country is witnessing political tabulence is due to the fact that political leadership lacks integrity.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior ministry’s role in advancing national security — the hits

A cornerstone promise under the Ministry of Interior was ensuring the independence of the National Police Service (NPS).

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto appoints Lagat, Masengeli DIGs after Police Commission interviews

The President published the appointment of Lagat and Masengeli in the Kenya Gazette under Notices No. 9068 and 9069 of 2024.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto praises Kindiki’s record in anti-banditry campaign

Ruto hailed Kithure Kindiki's achievements a day after he announced his return as Cabinet Secretary, joining another nine former collegues in a Cabinet disbanded...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) I am not interested in joining Ruto’s goverment – Kalonzo

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Nimeunda serikali ya wakenya wote – Ruto

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Noah Maiyo succeeds Yiampoy as Presidential Escort Unit Commander

Since Ruto's assumption as President, Maiyo has held the position of Head of Operations within the unit.

2 days ago