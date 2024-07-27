Ruto sends Abiy solidarity message in wake of devastating landslide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 27– President William Ruto has extended condolences to the people of Ethiopia for the loss of lives in the Gozdi Kebele landslide.

He assured Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Kenya’s support.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families,” Ruto said in a note on Saturday.

President Ruto commended the local authorities, the Ethiopian Red Cross and the entire Government machinery for tireless efforts in search and rescue operations.

“Their bravery and dedication are crucial in these challenging times,” he said.

The landslides that occurred on Monday, July 23, had claimed the lives of more than 257 people and affected over 15,000 people as of Saturday.

Ethiopian Authorities said heavy rains on July 22 in a remote region of the Gofa zone,south-west of Ethiopia, triggred the landslide.

Asecond wave buried people who had gathered to help.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Thursday that the number of deaths could double.

“The death toll [is] expected to rise to up to 500 people as per information received from local authorities,” UNOCHA said.

Following the tragic loss, the Ethiopian parliament declared a three-day national mourning period starting Saturday, July 27, 2024, in response to a devastating landslide.

Ethiopia will fly the national flag at half-mast across the country, on Ethiopian ships, and at embassies and consulates worldwide.

