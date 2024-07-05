President William Ruto announced on Friday that National Treasury will review proposed budget cuts from Sh347 billion to Sh117 billion to protect key programmes.
Ruto reviews budget cut to Sh177bn to sustain subsidy, hiring of JSS teachers
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – President William Ruto has banned State officers from participating in public fundraisers with immediate effect. Speaking during a press...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – A section of Kenyans on X have vowed to boycott President William Ruto’s X Space, slated to start at...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – President William Ruto is expected to address the nation ahead of his X-Space engagement with the youth. A communication...
Due to the threat posed to Parliament, the Supreme Court and other infrastructure, the Cabinet was informed that all national security agencies, including the...
A spot check by Capital FM News indicated that, unlike Tuesday when some parts of the CBD were inaccessible to motor vehicles and pedestrians,...
Muthama, who served as Machakos Senator before the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) fronted him as PSC Commissioner, said planned austerity measures should not...
Charlene Ruto warned young people to beware of forces aiming to push the country into chaos.
President Ruto had admitted that his cabinet ought to have done more in unpackaging the 2024 Finance Bill.