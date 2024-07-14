Connect with us

President William Ruto greets clerics during a church service in Nyandarua on July 14, 2024 accompanied by his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua. /PCS.

Ruto Reassures Kenyans on Public Debt Audit Task Force Amid Legal Hurdles

This assurance comes despite a recent High Court order suspending his gazette notice appointing the task force.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – President William Ruto has reassured Kenyans that the newly appointed public debt audit task force will uncover the full extent of the nation’s public debt, which has significantly impacted the country’s economy.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at AIPCA Ndogino in Ndaragwa, Nyandarua County, Ruto emphasized that the audit will provide clarity on the national debt and the use of public funds.

This assurance comes despite a recent High Court order suspending his gazette notice appointing the task force.

Last week, Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued a conservatory order prohibiting the task force from discharging any duties pending the hearing of the case.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this application, an interim order is hereby issued prohibiting the respondents, either by themselves or through anyone else acting at their behest, from discharging any function pursuant to Executive Order No. 4 establishing the presidential task force on the forensic audit of public debt,” stated Justice Mugambi.

Despite the court order, Ruto reiterated the importance of the task force in helping the government manage its resources sustainably and prevent excessive debt burdens that could harm the economy.

“The debt is almost drowning our country, and that is why I have appointed a special public debt task force to investigate the extent of Kenya’s debt and how the money was used, to prevent this debt from destroying our country,” urged Ruto.

He highlighted the necessity of a debt-free and stable economy, noting that a new Cabinet, to be announced soon, will have a national perspective to support the country’s success.

Ruto pointed to the current unrest across the nation as evidence of a significant shift and stressed the need for stability and decisiveness in governance.

“I want to assure you that Kenya is firm because we cannot have a country that is run by chaos and confusion. We must be firm and decisive in making sure that Kenya goes forward, so we can have a steady, stable, and prosperous country that carries the aspirations of the people of Kenya,” he said.

Previously, Ruto revealed that the continuous outcry from Kenyans over the debt burden impacting their daily lives led to the decision to form an independent debt task force to conduct a forensic audit of Kenya’s public debt. The government aims to manage the ballooning debt effectively.

The task force is expected to report its findings within three months.

