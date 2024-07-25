Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

June 29, 2022| UDA presidential candidate William Ruto with his Chief Agent Kithure Kindiki during a meeting with IEBC/MOSES MUOKI

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto praises Kindiki’s record in anti-banditry camapign

Ruto hailed Kithure Kindiki’s achievements a day after he announced his return as Cabinet Secretary, joining another nine former collegues in a Cabinet disbanded on July 11.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 — President William Ruto has praised his Cabinet nominee for Interior and National Administration for his role in restoring peace in restive parts of the country.

Ruto hailed Kithure Kindiki’s achievements a day after he announced his return as Cabinet Secretary, joining another nine former collegues in a Cabinet disbanded on July 11.

Speaking while inspecting projects in Tharaka Nithi, Kindiki’s home county, Ruto said the Interior CS nominee had played a huge role in tackling banditry in the North Rift Region and leading the fight against terrorism.

Ruto said that Kindiki had done a “good job” during his time as the country’s security boss even as he appeared to defend his decision to retain him in the security docket.

“This guy [Kindiki] has done an exceptionally great job in the country, particularly in Lamu and North Rift, where the bandits have fled,” Ruto said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Nominee Kithure Kindiki/FILE/MINA

Kindiki assumed leadership of the Interior docket in October 2022 during a peak in banditry and cattle rustling in the North Rift.

President Ruto tasked him with leading Operation Maliza Uhalifu, which involved the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the police.

The operation resulted in a significant decrease in attacks.

The country has also experienced relative calm in the North Eastern and Coastal regions, areas previously impacted by terrorism.

Polls on the performance of Cabinet Secretaries have consistently ranked Kindiki as the top performer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police brutality

He was among those affected by President Ruto’s decision to dissolve the Cabinet in response to anti-government protests and demands for accountability and improved governance from Gen Z.

Despite calls from some Kenyans to dismiss all Cabinet Secretaries from President Ruto’s first Cabinet due to allegations of excessive force against protestors, the President chose to retain him.

Kindiki acknowledged instances of police excesses but maintained that security agents “did their best in the circumstances”.

President Ruto announced Kindiki as the Interior nominee on July 19 when he announced his first batch of Cabinet nominees.

On Wednesday, the President forwarded the names of the second batch of Cabinet Secretaries nominees to the National Assembly to pave way for their vetting.

The nominees include Opposition Leader Raila Odinga’s key allies in what President Ruto has termed as a broad-based government.

President Ruto nominated ODM Chairman John Mbadi as Treasury Cabinet Secretary and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi as the Energy Cabinet Secretary.

He also named former Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) as Mining and Cooperatives nominees.

The National Assembly Committee on Appoitments has twenty-eight days to consider the nominees.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

From today henceforth I am the ‘chief opposition leader’ – Babu Owino

Owino who proclaimed himself the chief opposition leader said he will continue fighting for the interests of Kenyans as the Opposition.

18 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) I am not interested in joining Ruto’s goverment – Kalonzo

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

43 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 Chinese tourists killed in Kajiado road accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Three Chinese tourists tragically lost their lives on Thursday after the van they were travelling in overturned on the...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Nimeunda serikali ya wakenya wote – Ruto

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Noah Maiyo succeeds Yiampoy as Presidential Escort Unit Commander

Since Ruto's assumption as President, Maiyo has held the position of Head of Operations within the unit.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu ODM youths vow to end protests against govt after 4 cabinet slots assigned to members

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party youths in Kisumu have stated no further demonstrations against the government will not be...

2 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly rejects Senate’s ‘mutilation’ of Corruption Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – The National Assembly has rejected the Senate’s amendments to the Conflict of Interest Bill 2023, accusing Senators of undermining...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court stops Meru MCAs from debating Mwangaza impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The Meru High Court has stopped Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from debating impeachment motion against Governor Kawira Mwangaza,...

5 hours ago