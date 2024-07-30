Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor/FILE/Judiciary

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto picks Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor for AG

Head of Public Service and State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei announced the nomination of Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor for AG on Tuesday.

Published

GetIT411: PRESIDENT Ruto nominates Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor for AG, designates Beatrice Moe as CS nominee for EAC. www.capitalfm.co.ke

Developing story…

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Shakahola taskforce proposes Commission to complement self-regulation of religion

The taskforce, established in May 2023 in the wake of retrieval of bodies from mass graves linked to a starvation cult in Kilifi's Shakahola...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kahiga dares Gachagua impeachment schemers, vows ‘far-reaching’ consequences

Kahiga dismissed accusations against Gachagua as "false and frivolous" saying the DP's position, if true, was premised on him "listening to the ground".

3 hours ago

AUC RACE 2025

Kenya submits Raila Odinga’s nomination for AUC Chairmanship

The Ministry of Foreign Affiars presented Kenya's candidature in Addis Abba on Monday.

1 day ago

Top stories

President Ruto Calls for National Unity Amid Criticism Over Opposition Leaders’ Cabinet Appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – President William Ruto has called for national unity despite facing criticism for allegedly attempting to undermine the opposition. Speaking...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo sustains opposition to ODM’s involvement in Ruto Cabinet

Orengo said President Ruto is keen to wipe out opposition parties.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Catholic Bishops disaffiliate with petition to remove Ruto from office

In its communique issued at the installation of Peter Makau as the Bishop Coadjutor of Isiolo, KCCB instead urged the youth to engage the...

3 days ago

Africa

Kenya inches closer to submitting AUC candidature for 2025 race

Kenya had on June 5 said it would submit its bid by June 30, a timeline that has since lapsed.

3 days ago

Africa

Ruto sends Abiy solidarity message in wake of devastating landslide

He assured Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Kenya’s support.

3 days ago