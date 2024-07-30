Ruto picks Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor for AG

GetIT411: PRESIDENT Ruto nominates Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor for AG, designates Beatrice Moe as CS nominee for EAC. www.capitalfm.co.ke
Developing story…
Head of Public Service and State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei announced the nomination of Public Prosecutions Secretary Dorcas Oduor for AG on Tuesday.
The taskforce, established in May 2023 in the wake of retrieval of bodies from mass graves linked to a starvation cult in Kilifi's Shakahola...
Kahiga dismissed accusations against Gachagua as "false and frivolous" saying the DP's position, if true, was premised on him "listening to the ground".
The Ministry of Foreign Affiars presented Kenya's candidature in Addis Abba on Monday.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – President William Ruto has called for national unity despite facing criticism for allegedly attempting to undermine the opposition. Speaking...
Orengo said President Ruto is keen to wipe out opposition parties.
In its communique issued at the installation of Peter Makau as the Bishop Coadjutor of Isiolo, KCCB instead urged the youth to engage the...
Kenya had on June 5 said it would submit its bid by June 30, a timeline that has since lapsed.
He assured Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Kenya’s support.