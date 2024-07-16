Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto

Kenya

Ruto petitioned to create Coroner General Office for transparent death investigations

A coroner is a government-appointed official responsible for investigating unexplained deaths through formal inquiries.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 16 – The Ministry of Interior has petitioned President William Ruto to establish a Coroner General’s Office to investigate deaths, including those caused by police actions.

The Kenya National Coroners Service Act, enacted in 2017, aims to ensure independent investigations of specific deaths.

The Act addresses potential conflicts of interest by removing the police from the investigation process. However, the Act itself is not fully operational yet.

A coroner is a government-appointed official responsible for investigating unexplained deaths through formal inquiries.

“The Coroner General will ensure accountability and transparency in cases of suspicious deaths,” the Ministry said.

The implementation of the Act has faced legal and administrative obstacles, and the appointment and creation of the Coroners’ Service have not yet occurred.

The Ministry of Interior’s petition follows allegations against the police for brutality, which the government claims resulted in 25 deaths during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests—a figure contested by human rights activists.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court allows DCI to detain serial killer Khalisia for 30 days to complete probe

The directions were given by the Makadara Law Courts Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi following an application by the investigative agency.

2 hours ago

County News

Counties face Sh20bn budget cut as Ruto declines Allocation Bill

The downward revision that will see the equitable share for devolved units decline from a proposed Sh400 billion to Sh380 billion became apparent on...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Motorists Oppose Govt’s Move To Hike Road Maintenance Levy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has opposed the government’s move to hike the road maintenance and fuel levy...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu businesses hurriedly closed down after being caught off guard by demonstrators

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Kisumu businesses hurriedly closed down after demonstrators caught them unawares. Motorcyclists blaring their horns first made rounds within the...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police warns Gen Z protest to be infiltrated by criminals

The protests, branded "Rage and Courage" with the hashtag #OccupyEverywhere #RutoMustGo, are aimed at compelling President William Ruto to meet their demands.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans in the US to demand accountability from govt, IMF over protest killings

The demonstrations slotted for Saturday will also demand for answers regarding arbitrary disappearances in the wake of the youth-led protests

6 hours ago

County News

Kisumu businesses open as anti-government protest fades away

The reopening of businesses came amid indications of a statement by the opposition Azimio Coalition denouncing further protests in the country.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businesses closed, streets deserted in Nairobi CBD over planned protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Businesses have been closed and streets deserted in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) over planned protests. A spot...

7 hours ago