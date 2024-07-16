Ruto petitioned to create Coroner General Office for transparent death investigations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 16 – The Ministry of Interior has petitioned President William Ruto to establish a Coroner General’s Office to investigate deaths, including those caused by police actions.

The Kenya National Coroners Service Act, enacted in 2017, aims to ensure independent investigations of specific deaths.

The Act addresses potential conflicts of interest by removing the police from the investigation process. However, the Act itself is not fully operational yet.

A coroner is a government-appointed official responsible for investigating unexplained deaths through formal inquiries.

“The Coroner General will ensure accountability and transparency in cases of suspicious deaths,” the Ministry said.

The implementation of the Act has faced legal and administrative obstacles, and the appointment and creation of the Coroners’ Service have not yet occurred.

The Ministry of Interior’s petition follows allegations against the police for brutality, which the government claims resulted in 25 deaths during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests—a figure contested by human rights activists.

