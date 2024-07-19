Rebecca Miano nominated as AG as President Ruto names partial Cabinet

About The Author
BRUHAN MAKONG
Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.
President William Ruto settled on Kithure Kindiki and Duale as Interior and Defence CSs. He also spared Alice Wahome, Soipan Tuya, Davis Chirchir and nominated Rebbeca Miano for AG in a partial Cabinet list.
NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 19 – National examination invigilation exercise for thousands of learners is in limbo after the National Treasury reduced the 5 Billion...
Ruto has faced mounting pressure from Gen Z, who have been demanding accountability, leading him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs questioned the allocation of sums totaling Sh946 million in just under thirteen months, demanding a detailed explanation on the...
In response to challenges posed by the outage, Kenya Airways has advised customers to visit their booking offices for assistance.
PS SingOei demanded answers to the unexplained manner in which the organisations spent money last month.
The Kenyan team, alongside Haitian National Police also reclaimed control of critical infrastructure, including a public hospital previously dominated by gangs.
NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19 – The State Department of Medical Services is requesting at least a Sh100 million allocation by the National Assembly for...