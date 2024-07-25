Connect with us

Masengeli was Thursday appointed the Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service following National Police Service Commission recommendation/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto names Masengeli Acting Police IG pending Kanja’s vetting

Masengeli, recently appointed as the Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service, steps in following President Ruto’s nomination of Kanja for the IG position.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – President William Ruto has named Gilbert Masengeli as the Acting Inspector General of Police, pending the consideration of Douglas Kanja’s nomination as the substantive IG.

Masengeli, appointed as the Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service following National Police Service Commission recommendation, steps in following President Ruto’s nomination of Kanja for the IG position, in accordance with Article 245 (2) of the Constitution.

Kanja had been serving as the acting head of the National Police Service (NPS) after the resignation of former Police Chief Japheth Koome, who stepped down following mounting pressure over police brutality during nationwide protests.

The latest changes in the NPS top command structure were announced on Thursday by State House Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei.

“It is notified that in accordance with the recommendation of the National Police Service Commission, His Excellency the President has instituted changes within the top command of the National Police Service,” read part of the notification of Presidential Action.

“The Presidential Action encompasses the nomination of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service and the appointment of two Deputy Inspector-Generals.”

Highlighting Kanja’s profile, Koskei noted that the IG nominee has had a nearly four-decade-long career in law enforcement, rising through the ranks to the top command of the Service.

Kanja has served as Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU) for five years, and Deputy Commandant of the GSU for three years.

He has also held positions as the County Police Commander in charge of Kilifi County, Deputy Commandant of the Kenya Airports Police Unit, Chief Armourer at the Police Headquarters, and Deputy Chief Armourer at the Kenya Police Service Headquarters, among other high-level roles within the NPS.

“The IG Nominee has undertaken extensive security-related training both at home and abroad. A career police officer, he has served for a cumulative period of thirty-nine years,” Koskei added.

Kanja began his career as a recruit Police Constable in 1985 and has since risen through various ranks, including Police Constable, Police Corporal, Acting Inspector of Police, Inspector of Police (IP), Chief Inspector of Police, Acting Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police, Assistant Inspector General, and Senior Assistant Inspector General.

Kanja will formally take over the leadership of the National Police Service after consideration, jointly, by both Houses of Parliament.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

