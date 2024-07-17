Ruto, Museveni condemn Trump assassination attempt as a threat to democracy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 — President William Ruto has joined his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in condemning the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump on Saturday terming it “shocking”.

Ruto added his voice on the matter in a late night comment on Tuesday, hours after Museveni denounced the “despicable” act.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to President Trump, his family, and the families of the victims of this shocking, heinous act,” he said.

President Ruto expressed Kenya’s solidarity with the United States saying Nairobi stands firm in upholding shared values.

“In these troubling times, I take this opportunity to recommit to the democratic ideals we share with the people of the United States of America,” he stated.

In his message earlier in the day, Museveni expressed sympathies with Trump over the incident at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

“I condemn this despicable and cowardly assassination attempt that put his life and that of his supporters at risk,” the Ugandan leader said.

He further denounced the attack on the Republican presidential nominee as a threat to peace and democracy.

“As freedom fighters and peace-lovers, we condemn political violence because it threatens democracy wherever it manifests.”

Trump survived Saturday’s incident after the bullet of his shooter went through his right ear.

Authorities named the shooter who was neutralised by the security detail attached to Trump as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Crooks, armed with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, opened fire at the former president while he was addressing a crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, leaving one audience member dead and two others wounded.

A Secret Service snipper took him out.

President Joe Biden denounced the attack as “sick” saying there is “no place in America for this kind of violence”.

