Ruto hints at plot by foreign actors to destabilise govt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 — President William Ruto has hinted at a plot by unnamed foreign actors to destabilise his government days after yielding to demands to drop a controversial Finance Bill (2024) following deadly protests.

Speaking in his first public engagement since the June 25 storming of Parliament that left dozens dead, Ruto reiterated that Kenya remains a democratic State committed to peaceful change of government.

“Those trying to do things abroad to arrange (sic) whatever they are doing, I want to remind them that Kenya is a democratic nation,” he said while commissioning a power sub-station in Kajiado.

Ruto urged the youths to shun destabilising actions and allow the government to deliver on its mandate.

“We must know that we will have an exam in 2027 where the people will choose their leaders based on their track record,” he said referring to the 2027 General Election.

“There is no need to cause disturbance at this time. Let us not allow anarchy in our country, we are a democratic country where citizens decide in elections,” he added.

Ruto’s revelations came as his government rolled out additional measures in response to a youth-led protest, coalescing under the Gen Z movement behind the chaotic events on June 25 that a Parliament breached and lawmakers evacuated.

In his address on June 5, Ruto ordered a 50 per cent reduction in the number of advisers retained by the government in a bid to demonstrate his commitment to the prudent utilisation of public resources.

He also announced a plan to dissolve forty-seven State Corporations with overlapping functions and promised to discontinue funding the Office of the First Lady, as well as spouses of the Deputy President and Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Further, Ruto said the government would not extend contracts for public servants who had attained the mandatory retirement age of 60.

On Tuesday, together with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, the Head of State announced a six-day multi-sectoral forum set to begin on June 15 to address outstanding issues.

About The Author