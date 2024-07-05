Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth.
Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth.
President Ruto during a joint media interview with digital writers at State House, Nairobi.

Top stories

Ruto forms Task Force to audit Kenyan public debt after GenZ’s pressure

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 5 – President William Ruto has formed a Task Force to undertake a forensic audit of Kenya’s Public Debt following sustained pressure.

Kenyans, mainly the GenZ’s went to the streets since late last month demanding accountability in government after rejecting budget proposals for the new financial year.

In response, President Ruto said he would implement most of their demands, which included making public the exact amount Kenya owes in debts as well as cutting down on unnecessary spending in government.

“I have formed a special task force to audit Kenya’s public debt and report back in three months with specific recommendations,” the president said Friday in an address to the nation from State House, the third in under a week.

Other key reforms include reducing the number of government advisors by 50 per cent, and cutting on the confidential budget including for his office by 50 per cent following an uproar from the public.

The protests held across the country for two weeks left more than 40 people dead, and more than 300 others injured.

President Ruto said he be making key changes in his government, with analysts pointing to possible dismissals of top officials in the Cabinet and security sector.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto reviews budget cut to Sh177bn to sustain subsidy, hiring of JSS teachers

President William Ruto announced on Friday that National Treasury will review proposed budget cuts from Sh347 billion to Sh117 billion to protect key programmes.

4 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto orders State Officers not to participate in public fundraisers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – President William Ruto has banned State officers from participating in public fundraisers with immediate effect. Speaking during a press...

4 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto orders dissolution of 47 State Corporations to cut on waste

GetIT411: PRESIDENT Ruto suspends consideration on CAS positions following demands by protestors; dissolves 47 State Corporations. www.capitalfm.co.ke

9 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese geologists unearth novel minerals at world’s largest rare-earth mine – China Daily

BEIJING — Chinese geologists have discovered two new minerals at the world’s largest rare-earth mine in northern China, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)...

50 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

China urges consensus on global AI governance – China Daily

China is ready to work with other countries around the globe to promote artificial intelligence to better serve global development and the well-being of...

54 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

China launches new awareness campaign to curb high obesity rates – China Daily

BEIJING — With half its adult population now rated as overweight or obese, China is promoting weight control through a new public awareness campaign....

59 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of X users to hold parallel engagement from that of President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – A section of Kenyans on X have vowed to boycott President William Ruto’s X Space, slated to start at...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mwangaza calls out Nyakang’o over foreign travel expenses error

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5- Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has urged Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o to correct an error in her report indicating that...

1 hour ago
Advertisement