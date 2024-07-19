Ruto dumps flashy Murkomen, Kuria among 15 fired CSs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 19 – President William Ruto on Friday officially dismissed 15 Cabinet Secretaries and introduced 11 new nominees for his Cabinet.

The move followed his July 11, 2024, decision to dissolve the previous Cabinet in response to anti-government protests and Gen Z demands for accountability and improved governance.

Consequently, President Ruto has reduced the Cabinet from 22 members to 11.

Former Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen, who managed the Roads docket, and Moses Kuria, who oversaw Performance and Service Delivery, were among the outspoken members dismissed by President Ruto.

The two former political leaders played key roles in campaigning for President Ruto, and their Cabinet appointments were seen as a reward for their support.

Only six of the former Cabinet Secretaries have been retained to the new team.

