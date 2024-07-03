Ruto directs Treasury to review SRC’s pay hikes amid Finance Bill fallout

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3 – President William Ruto has directed the National Treasury to review the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s (SRC) 2023 Gazette Notice on the remuneration of State officers in the Executive, Senate, and Members of Parliament following the rejection of the Finance Bill.

Statehouse spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said President Ruto has emphasized the need for the Executive and all arms of government to operate within their means due to the anticipated fiscal constraints in the 2024/2025 Financial Year after the Finance Bill’s withdrawal.

“President William Ruto has directed the National Treasury to review the Gazette Notice dated August 9, 2023, from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) regarding the remuneration and benefits for State officers in the Executive of the National Government, the Senate, and National Assembly, in light of the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024,” read part of the statement.

This directive follows the SRC’s decision to increase salaries and allowances for Cabinet Secretaries, Senators, Members of Parliament, and Members of the County Assemblies, despite public outcry over the heavy tax burden.

According to the SRC’s proposal, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Attorney General Justin Muturi, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Secretary to the Cabinet, and all Cabinet Secretaries were set to see their salaries increase from Sh957,000 to Sh990,000 starting July 2024.

The salaries of Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome and Director General of the National Intelligence Service Noordin Haji were also slated for an increase from the current Sh792,519 to Sh819,844.

SRC further recommended a monthly pay rise for the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart from the current Sh1,185,327 to Sh1,208,362.

County Governors’ salaries were set to increase from Sh957,000 to Sh990,000, while County Members of the Executive Committee were proposed to receive a raise from Sh413,079 to Sh422,526.

This directive comes in the wake of widespread protests against the Finance Bill 2024, which President Ruto ultimately decided not to sign, sending it back to Parliament. The Finance Bill had sparked significant public disapproval, leading to nationwide protests characterized by violent clashes, vandalism, and looting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The protests, which erupted in major cities including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Kisumu, resulted in the loss of over 40 lives and widespread destruction of property. Demonstrators, many of whom were young Kenyans, voiced their anger over proposed tax hikes and the perceived disregard for the economic hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

Amid the escalating unrest, President Ruto’s administration faced intense criticism for its handling of the protests and the associated police brutality. Human rights organizations reported numerous casualties and instances of excessive force used against protesters.

In response to the public outcry and the violence, President Ruto announced his willingness to engage in dialogue with the youth and other stakeholders to address their grievances and find a lasting solution to the issues at hand.

About The Author