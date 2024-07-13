Ruto defends Cabinet dissolution, vows to unite the country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — President William Ruto has defended his move to dissolve Cabinet as one anchored on the need to promote unity and cohension.

The Head of State who spoke in Elgeyo Marakwet County during his first public engagement since disbanding the Cabinet asserted that he is keen on reorganizing his administration to reflect the face of Kenya.

”You saw me make the changes so that I reorganize this government well. We must unite as Kenyans so that we drive the development agenda in our country,” he said.

Ruto asserted that his next Cabinet will ensure that Kenyans close the political and ethnic ranks for the good of the country.

He added that moving forward his administration will deal firmly with corruption. Commissioning of Kipsoen Technical and Vocational College, Elgeyo Marakwet County. https://t.co/CzRIeo4LNQ— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 13, 2024

President Ruto dismissed most of the Cabinet on Thursday only sparing Deputy President Rigath Gachagua, whom he cannot constitutionally dismiss, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, following protests from youths coalescing around the Gen Z movement.

The changes followed weeks of sustained pressure from the GenZs at the height of which protestors stormed Parliament on June 25 following the passing of the Finance Bill 2024.

Ruto responded by declining to sign the Bill into law despite whipping lawmakers from the ruling party to pass the unpopular tax law.

