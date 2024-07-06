Ruto congratulates Starmer on poll win, hails Labour’s progressive politics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 — President William Ruto has congratulated the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer terming Labour Party’s victory as a demonstration of the electorate’s quest to advance progressive politics.

“His election is testimony to the deep yearning of the citizens of the United Kingdom for progressive politics and policies embodied by the Labour Party,” Ruto said in a statement on Saturday.

He committed to working with Starmer to further Kenya-UK cooperation.

“I stand ready to work with Prime Minister Starmer to foster our bilateral commercial, defence and political cooperation while contributing together towards building a safer, equitable and sustainable global future,” the Head of State said.

Thursday’s elections in the United Kingdom announced Starmer, the Labour Party Leader, as the winner, bringing an end to 14 years of Conservative rule.

Tory Party leader Rishi Sunak conceded the defeat and congratulated Starmer on his victory.

Sunak said, “I have given this job my all but you have sent a clear message that the government of the UK must change, and yours is the judgement that matters. I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”

Starmer in his speech while addressing the nation from outside 10 Downing Street for the first time as prime minister, promised to build a government of service pledging to restore trust in politics and navigate away to calmer waters.

“We will rebuild Britain. Brick by brick, we will rebuild the infrastructure of opportunity. Today, we start the next chapter, begin the work of change, the mission of national renewal and start to rebuild our country,” Starmer said.

Starmer’s Labour Party won with 412 seats out the 650 seats while the Conservative Party won 121 seats.

Conservative Party lost more than 250 of the seats it had held in the 650-seat Parliament since 2019.

