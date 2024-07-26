Ruto commits to deliver on resolution of graft cases in 6 months

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KILIFI, Kenya, Jul 26 — The government will shortly be proposing changes to the relevant law to seal the loopholes that undermine the fight against corruption, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the Executive will work together with the criminal justice system to ensure corruption cases are resolved within six months.

He said it will no longer be possible for the corrupt to use injunctions to evade prosecution or delay justice.

“We cannot continue tolerating those who steal from the public to go to court and obtain injunctions while the cases drag on for years,” he pointed out.

Speaking during an inspection of development programmes in Mombasa and Kilifi counties, President Ruto said the legal amendments are aimed at cementing integrity and dealing firmly with corruption.

He was accompanied by the Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi, Governors Abdullswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Issa Timamy (Lamu) and Godhana Dhadho (Tana River), and MPs and MCAs.

Protecting resources

The President emphasised the government’s focus on the prudent use of public funds to ensure Kenyans receive value for their money.

He said that the government has redirected funds previously earmarked for renovation of offices, seminars and vehicles to projects that benefit the people.

The President also announced that the government will, in similar amendments to the law, address the challenge of tax expenditure to reduce or eliminate funds spent on tax refunds, pointing out that the process is opaque.

This will save the country money that will be used for development. He urged leaders and Kenyans to unite and focus their energy on transforming the country.

At the same time, President Ruto said the government has been investing in the blue economy at the Coast to enhance residents’ earnings.

Already, the government is improving infrastructure at five fish landing sites in the counties of Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale in a KSh1.2 billion project.

“Value addition facilities complete with coolers will reduce losses and enhance the earnings of the fishing communities,” he stated.

Developing fishing infrastructure

At the same time, plans to build three fish markets in Likoni, Malindi and Kibuyuni.are at an advanced stage and so is the construction of the National Mari-Culture Resources and Training Centre in Shimoni.

To show the government’s determination to grow the blue economy resources, President Ruto disclosed that the government has licensed the first deep-sea vessel for industrial fishing.

“Our goal is to ensure that the blue economy enhances our country’s income from KSh20 billion a year to KSh120 billion,” he said.

In Mombasa, the President issued KSh1.7 billion in grants to 612 fishing groups from Mombasa, Tana River, Kwale, Lamu and Kilifi that will benefit 19,000 residents.

“The aim is to uplift the living standards of fishing communities by increasing their earnings,” he explained.

In Watamu, Kilifi County, he laid the foundation stone for the KSh50 million Watamu Market, one of the eight being built in the county.

In the ongoing KSh27 billion Last Mile Connectivity programme, Kilifi County has been allocated KSh1 billion to connect an additional 15,000 residents to electricity.

He added that the KSh2 billion Baricho Water Project will significantly address water challenges in the region.

Governor Nassir said he had been opposing the President and his administration but is now working closely with the government to transform Mombasa County.

He praised government efforts to strengthen the blue economy for the benefit of the people.

The Mombasa Governor expressed confidence in the Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet nominee Hassan Joho, saying he understood the challenges facing the sector.

