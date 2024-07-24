Ruto co-opts ODM into govt naming Joho, Oparanya, Mbadi in Cabinet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 24 – President William Ruto has co-opted the Opposition into his government, naming hard-line members into his Cabinet as he works to form a broad-based government.

He nominated Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairman John Mbadi as the new Treasury Cabinet Secretary and assigned Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi as Energy Cabinet Secretary.

Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has been nominated to be the new Mining Cabinet Secretary and Wycliffe Oparanya as the Cooperatives Development Minister.

Salim Mvurya is the new Investment and Trade Cabinet Secretary in changes that saw a come-back for more Ministers dismissed in the previous cabinet.

They include Kipchumba Murkomen who has now been nominated to the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry and former Attorney General Justin Muturi who has been nominated to the Public Service Ministry.

