Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth.
President Ruto during a joint media interview with digital writers at State House, Nairobi.

Kenya

Ruto awaits Gen Z invite to X Space forum this Thursday or Friday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 1 – President William Ruto says he is open to dialogue with the youth, known as Generation Z, as early as Thursday or Friday this week.

President Ruto made this commitment on Sunday during a joint media interview with digital writers, distinct from the televised one that had previously aired.

He expressed his willingness on Sunday to use their preferred social media platforms, including hosting discussions on X under the Space forum.

The outreach stems from the recent mobilization of protests by the youth over the passage of the Finance Bill 2024 and issues of poor governance.

“I am ready to speak to the youth,” he said asking the lead organizers to send an invite “as soon as possible.”

President Ruto, showing strong resolve to heed youth demands, pledged to regularly engage with them either monthly or bi-monthly, provided organizers of the Space forum send invitations in advance.

A visibly concerned President acknowledged a disconnect between his administration and the youth and committed to rectifying the issue.

“Communication and messaging has been one area that my administration has not been successful on but I promise that will change,” he said.

While the Space forum lacks a formal structure, allowing participants to freely express themselves, including using offensive language, President Ruto seemed undeterred, asserting, “I am willing to listen to them.”

