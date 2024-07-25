Connect with us

State House Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei announced the latest changes in the NPS top command structure on Thursday/FILE/Kenya Shipyards Limited

Ruto appoints Lagat, Masengeli DIGs after Police Commission interviews

The President published the appointment of Lagat and Masengeli in the Kenya Gazette under Notices No. 9068 and 9069 of 2024.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 — President William Ruto has appointed Eliud Lagat as the Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service, following interviews conducted by the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

He also named Gilbert Masengeli as Deputy Inspector General Administration Police Service signaling the completion of the recruitment of the two Deputy Inspector Generals of Police.

State House Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei announced the latest changes in the NPS top command structure on Thursday.

“It is notified that in accordance with the recommendation of the National Police Service Commission, His Excellency the President has instituted changes within the top command of the National Police Service,” read part of the notification of Presidential Action.

“The Presidential Action encompasses the nomination of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service and the appointment of two Deputy Inspector-Generals.”

The role of DIG-KPS involves commanding, controlling, and administering the Kenya Police Service under the direction of the IG.

The DIG-APS is responsible for leading the Administration Police Service and operates under the directions and control of the IG.

NPSC had shortlisted Masengeli and Lagat among eight shortlisted candidates for the positions of Deputy Inspector General and conducted interviews on Monday.

The positions became vacant following the reassignment of Noor Gabow (DIG, Administration Police) to the public service and the nomination of Douglas Kanja (DIG, Kenya Police) as IG.

While presenting the Report on the recruitment of Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service (DIG-KPS) and Deputy Inspector General Administration Police Service (DIG-APS) to President Ruto at State House, Nairobi earlier on Thursday, NPSC said the recruitment was above board.

 

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

