Ruto Announces Quick Passport Processing for Kenyans Securing Jobs Abroad, Flight Costs Covered

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya July 28 – President William Ruto has announced that Kenyans who secure jobs abroad will receive their passports within a week.
Speaking at a roadside rally in Taita Taveta, Ruto revealed that over 1,000 Kenyans leave the country each week for job opportunities abroad. He also noted that 400,000 job openings for Kenyans are listed in the State Department of Labour’s online directory.
“I have arranged for those who find employment abroad to get their passports within one week, and the cost of their flights will be covered by us and their employers,” Ruto stated.
Official data shows that Kenya has more than 6 million unemployed youths, one of the highest rates globally, highlighting the urgency of creating job opportunities and addressing the country’s high youth unemployment rate.

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

