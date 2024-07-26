Connect with us

Retired KDF Officers Support Veterans and Families in Kisumu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya,Jul 26 -Retired Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers have stepped up to support their fellow veterans and the families of those who died in service.

Operating under the Kenya Veterans for Peace umbrella, the officers have provided aid to their counterparts in Kisumu County, distributing food items to 150 families to help alleviate the current economic hardships.

Nelson Sechere, Executive Director of Kenya Veterans for Peace, announced that this initiative will extend to all members and their families nationwide.

The program also includes plans to drill boreholes to enhance food productivity.

“Our mission is to honor ex-KDF soldiers. Many of them live in deplorable conditions that undermine the dignity of a military officer,” Sechere stated.

The primary beneficiaries of this charity are the widows of fallen soldiers.

Sechere has urged the government to review the pension period for widows, arguing that the current benefits are insufficient given the sacrifices made by their spouses.

In 2022, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Military Veterans Bill into law.

This Act establishes a regulatory and institutional framework for managing military veterans’ affairs and outlines the benefits for veterans and their dependents.

It includes the establishment of the Dependants’ Education Fund by the Defence Council, which provides scholarships for the education of deceased veterans’ children.

The Act also empowers the Defence Council to set regulations for administering the Fund, including the procedure for processing scholarship applications.

