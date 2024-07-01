Connect with us

Reprieve for traders in South B as Land CS affirm public ownership of contested land

Traders within the South B ward have been operating on illegal structures along roads which have been earmarked for demolition.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has announced robust plans to restore grabbed public land in South B area following wrangles over a contested piece land where a public market is set to be established.

Wahome disclosed plans to work in collaboration with local leaders including the area Member of County Assembly (MCA) Waithera Chege saying the government will not sit idle and allow a cabal of cartels to frustrate the public.

Traders within the South B ward have been operating on illegal structures along roads which have been earmarked for demolition by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA).

“The contested land issue on the shopping centre area which was set aside to build a market has been resolved. I will ensure that it remains public land and that the market will host 2000 traders in our infrastructural planning,” CS Wahome said.

In a meeting held in the area which brought together leaders and locals, Wahome reaffirmed her commitment to seek assistance from the relevant investigative agencies including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to institute criminal charges against individuals culpable of land grabbing.

“The locals have told me a lot of plots which are public land have been grabbed by influential people. Even the OCS office has no land to be built. The locals have promised to a write a list which we will cross check the allegation. The locals are never far from the truth,” she said.

Chege alleged that several influential leaders were behind the plot to grab the contested parcel of land hailing the President William Ruto administration for thwarting their efforts.

“We have really suffered under the hands of tycoons who have grabbed land in South B. We have staged demonstration on this issue and I want to thank the Ministry of Lands leadership and President William Ruto for ensuring the land is returned to the public,” she remarked.

In August 2023, there was an uproar after it was reported that goons had allegedly been sent to demolish the structures that were erected on the contested land.Residents pulled down the fence and the area has not been occupied up to date.

Hundreds of the traders in South B are operating their businesses on encroached land on nine road corridors in the ward. Among the roads are Kapiti, Aoko, Plainsview, Mwangeka, Sorre, Mchumbi, Daidai, Mukenia and Mariakani.

Kura had issued a notice to the traders to pull down all structures erected along the roads lest the properties be demolished but later withdrew it to give room for talks.



