Remorseful Ruto pursues Kenyans’ love in new image shift

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 5 – After three weeks of nationwide protests over the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, it seems President William Ruto, likened to Zacchaeus the Biblical chief tax collector, is finally yielding—or as the Swahili phrase goes, “Zakaya ameshuka.”

President Ruto, determined to reconnect with Kenyans who once saw him as a savior but now view him as an adversary due to his tax policies, addressed the nation more empathetically and remorsefully on Friday.

The Friday televised address starkly contrasted with his first one during the protests on June 25, 2024, when a group of demonstrators stormed and occupied Parliament.

In the nighttime address then, President Ruto appeared combative, according to observers, labeling the protesters as “criminals” and “treasonous,” and vowed to take action against them.

Subsequent televised addresses have shown a transformed President, particularly the Friday address where he appeared relaxed and focused on winning back Kenyans who once supported him enthusiastically before he took office.

In the unusual address, President Ruto began by expressing remorse over the deaths that resulted from the violent protests.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki reported that 25 Kenyans lost their lives, most due to police shootings, and 400 others were injured.

However, human rights activists claim the death toll is 41, with many more injured.

“I extend my deepest condolences to those who unfortunately lost their lives. One life lost is a life too many. To the mothers, fathers, siblings, relatives, and friends of those who died, my deepest sympathies and condolences,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In an unprecedented move, President Ruto assured affected families of government support regarding the protests, though he did not provide specific details on the nature of the assistance.

– Listening Ruto –

By its second week on July 2, 2024, the initially peaceful protests had escalated into violence and chaos, that saw disguised goons looting and vandalizing properties in various towns across the nation.

In addition to the Finance Bill that ignited the protests, Generation Z demonstrators were voicing concerns about government mismanagement and the misuse of resources.

In response to Generation Z’s demands, President Ruto made a significant announcement on Friday, unveiling a series of austerity measures aimed at saving funds for other government priorities.

President Ruto’s top priority was dissolving 47 State Corporations with overlapping and duplicative functions.

He further removed budgetary allocations for the offices of the First Lady, Second Lady, and Prime Cabinet Secretary’s Spouse.

Additional measures included suspending consideration of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) positions, reducing government advisors by 50 percent, and cutting confidential budgets in executive offices by 50 percent.

The number of advisors in government, President Ruto also announced shall be reduced by 50 percent within the public service.

President Ruto further suspended vehicle purchases for 12 months, except for security agencies, while it develops a new transport policy for public officers. He also suspended non-essential travel by state and public officers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are keen to carry out these and other changes to improve the quality, efficiency, and transparency in serving the people of Kenya and ensure that citizens receive maximum value for their resources from a public sector that prioritizes their welfare,” he said.

Following the address, President Ruto participated in an unprecedented Space forum engagement with youth and other Kenyans, marking his determined effort to reconnect.

President Ruto himself has admitted shortcomings in communication, messaging, and presentation. Only time will reveal the success of his re-connection endeavor.

About The Author