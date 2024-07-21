Connect with us

Raila has in recent days shown support of Ruto in what continue to backfire for him.
Govt compensation for victims of police brutality is among demands Raila wants Ruto to address before they have a sit down.

Kenya

Raila’s six-point dealbreaker on talks with Ruto

Raila is facing accusations of aligning with the government, but pressure from Gen Z and other Kenyans has compelled him to reconsider engaging in talks with Ruto.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 21 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga on Sunday laid out a six-point action plan that the government must address before he will engage in any discussions with President William Ruto.

The latest demands come as Raila faces mounting pressure from some of his allies and Kenyans to boycott the talks with President Ruto.

President Ruto initiated the talks, which Raila had agreed to but later rejected, citing the demands of the youth—specifically Generation Z—who continue to mobilize anti-government protests.

Key items on the actionable plan include compensating victims of police brutality, dismissing all protest-related cases, releasing all abductees and prisoners, and addressing unresolved issues in healthcare (specifically for healthcare workers) and education (especially for JSS teachers).

Additionally, the plan advocates for returning public healthcare insurance to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), eliminating the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), and prosecuting all security sector individuals involved in atrocities against peaceful Kenyans.

“Once these issues are resolved, we can focus on a National Conversation, and conducted transparently in a neutral venue,” Raila said.

President Ruto had on July 9, 2024, announced a multi-sectoral national conference aimed at addressing the nationwide protests that have resulted in loss of life and widespread property damage.

Despite accusations of opportunism from some quarters, Raila underscored the importance of including diverse stakeholders in the discussions.

“It is my proposal that representatives for this convention should come from various sectors including youth, government, religious leaders, health care professionals, lawyers, and teachers,” he said.

According to Raila, the talks should focus on improving governance, tackling the rising cost of living, eradicating tribalism, combating corruption, and managing debt and fiscal issues.

The now-delayed national talks which Raila hurriedly supported have split the opposition coalition down the middle, with other leaders accusing Raila of looking out for his interests.

Amid the talks, speculation was rife that Raila had been assured of some cabinet positions to fill his desired members in what has landed him in trouble with his co-principals in the Azimio coalition.

President Ruto who had dissolved his cabinet on July 19, 2024, announced a partial cabinet comprising 11 members, with speculation rife that the remaining 10 slots, at least according to the Constitution, were reserved for the opposition team.

Raila’s running mate in the 2022 presidential election and NARC-Kenya leader Martha Karua leads other members including Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-Kenya leader Euegene Wamakwa and Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni in opposing a move to join forces with the current regime.

